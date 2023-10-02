The 25-year-old woman is charged with neglecting the child in a manner that caused her to drown in an apartment unit in Wangsa Maju.

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of neglecting a three-year-old girl under her care, causing the child to drown in an incident in a house in Wangsa Maju two weeks ago.

Siti Aina Nurnisa Sai’d, 25, was charged as a person having the care of the girl and neglecting the child in a manner that caused her to drown in an apartment unit in Lojing Height, Wangsa Maju, between 11am and 11.20am on Sept 20.

Under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, the charge provides a fine of not more than RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Hamidah Deril allowed Siti Aina bail of RM5,000 in one surety and fixed Nov 15 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Chooi Yi prosecuted, while lawyer Irsyad Hassan represented Siti Aina, who has three children, including a one-year-old who is breastfeeding.

Siti Aina is also taking care of her parents, including her bedridden father.