Mahmood Razak Bahman takes over from Shukor Ismail who retired on Sept 30.

PETALING JAYA: National vehicle inspection company Puspakom has appointed former news anchor Mahmood Razak Bahman as its new CEO.

Mahmood, who is also a former producer, succeeds Shukor Ismail who retired on Sept 30 after 11 years with Puspakom.

Mahmood’s appointment took effect yesterday.

In a statement, Puspakom chairman Abdul Hamid Bador said he was confident that Mahmood – who has held senior management positions in Sime Darby and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) – would be able to spur the company to greater heights.

Mahmood was also a former board member of Puspakom and served as the head of group strategic communications at DRB-Hicom Bhd.

Hamid then went on to thank Shukor for his contributions.

“Shukor played a pivotal role in shaping Puspakom for more than a decade, and under his leadership, the company rose to where it is today,” he said, citing the introduction of MyPuspakom, an online reservation and payment system, as an example.