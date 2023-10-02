The Socio-Economic Research Centre says the consumption tax can be revived at a low rate during hard times, while zero-rating essential items.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Socio-Economic Research Centre (SERC) is calling for the return of the goods and services tax (GST) in the 2024 budget.

SERC executive director Lee Heng Guie said it had recommended to the government that the tax be revived.

At a media briefing here today, Lee highlighted the importance of allowing a one-year time frame for a seamless transition.

“This can only be implemented in 2025 to give businesses 12 months to prepare. We can start at 3%-4% as it’s quite neutral.

“Start low and when times are getting better, then you can increase it. At the same time, you can consider and prepare how to lower direct taxes over time,” he said.

In response to concerns regarding the impact of GST on lower-income households, the organisation recommended a regressive approach, which would include the zero-rating of essential goods.

“Low income (households) also consume, so you can have basic items to be exempted or zero-rated and for those who are affected, you can give them GST vouchers,” Lee said.

SERC also anticipates the government’s inclusion of a targeted subsidy mechanism in the upcoming budget “based on the principle of needs and income”.

It urged the government to seek a simple, easy, and cost-effective mechanism with minimal administrative costs.

“If you continue to subsidise at a low price, it can lead to wastage, and resources will not be properly allocated. That money can be used to support other sectors like healthcare and education,” Lee said.

In addition to the subsidies, he emphasised the need to bolster social protection instruments. These include labour market programmes like training to enhance employability and income, as well as safety nets such as social health insurance and protection.

Lee underscored the need to provide assistance in-kind through vouchers for basic necessities as opposed to cash handouts to ensure that those eligible spend on items that they are meant for.

He also said the government should expedite the enactment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Government Procurement Act.

To address the issue of the high cost of living, SERC recommended revising tax relief policies.

It proposed reinstating the parental care tax relief at RM2,500 and raising tax relief thresholds for people with disabilities (PWD) to RM8,000.

Additionally, it said, the government should explore providing foreign domestic worker levy concessions for seniors and PWD.

Lee also said individuals should be given a personal tax relief of up to RM4,000 a year for rent.