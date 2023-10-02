Science, technology and innovation ministry says the projects were carried out between 2021 and last month.

PUTRAJAYA: The science, technology and innovation ministry (Mosti) has channelled funds totalling RM33 million for the implementation of 13 vaccine research projects from 2021 until September this year.

Mosti said nine projects received funding under the strategic research fund and two projects under its Combating Covid-19 Fund (MCCOF).

Two more projects received funding under the National Vaccine Production Development and Strengthening Fund (DPVN), Mosti said in a statement issued today in conjunction with the vaccine fraternity meeting chaired by science, technology and innovation minister Chang Lih Kang on Sept 25.

The meeting, held once every six months, was attended by research experts, experts in clinical and pre-clinical studies, and pharmaceutical industry players involved in the manufacturing, development and research ecosystem.

Mosti said the vaccine fraternity meeting was held to share views, comments and specific recommendations regarding vaccine development in Malaysia in a bid to improve the country’s capacity as a vaccine producer based on the National Vaccine Development Roadmap (PPVN).

The PPVN was launched on Nov 1, 2021 in an effort to make the country a hub for vaccine production within 10 years, with Mosti and the health ministry entrusted with leading the plan.