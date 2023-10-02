The woman made 24 cash transfers into several accounts after the man duped her by posing as a staff member of the health ministry and as a member of the police.

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested a man suspected of being a mule account holder for a Macau scam syndicate which duped a woman of RM1.9 million recently.

Southwest district police said the 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of being a Macau scam syndicate’s mule account holder.

He posed as a staff member of the health ministry and as a police personnel to dupe the 67-year-old woman into believing that she had made a false statement about Covid-19.

Afraid of being arrested by the authorities, the woman complied with the syndicate’s instructions and made 24 cash transfers, totalling RM1.9 million, into several bank accounts provided to her.

Teenager nabbed

In a separate case, police arrested a 19-year-old girl suspected of being a mule account holder for a non-existent loan syndicate advertised through the Google search engine.

The victim, a 21-year-old clerk, made 16 cash transactions totalling RM14,840, the police statement said.

Police advised the public not to make cash transfers without first checking the Semak Mule portal at https://ccid.rmp.gov.m/semakmule or through the Semak Mule app for mobile phones.