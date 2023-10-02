The foreign ministry says the Malaysian embassy in Turkey is monitoring the situation and liaising with the local authorities for more information.

PETALING JAYA: Wisma Putra confirmed that there have been no reports of Malaysians being involved in a suicide bombing incident in Ankara, Turkey, on Sunday.

It said the Malaysian embassy in Ankara is monitoring the situation and liaising with the local authorities for more information, according to Bernama.

“Malaysians in Turkey are urged to take precautions and always adhere to the travel advisories issued by the local authorities.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Turkish government and the international community in rejecting any acts of violence aimed at disrupting the legitimate political process,” it added in a statement.

Earlier, Anadolu Agency reported that a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Ankara at 9.30am local time.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries while a terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance, it said.

Malaysians in Turkey seeking assistance may contact the Malaysian embassy in Ankara at 00 (90-312) 44635 47/ 48 or 00 (90 – 5078128406) (Mobile) or email [email protected].

They may also contact the consulate-general in Istanbul at 00 (90-212) 989 10 01 or email [email protected].

According to Al Jazeera, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), outlawed by Turkey and its Western allies, claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

“A sacrificial action was carried out against the Turkish interior ministry by a team from our Immortal Brigade,” the PKK told Firat News Agency (ANF), which has been linked to the group.