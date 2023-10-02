Company caught by enforcement officers for loading more than 2,000 litres of the fuel onto a lorry.

PETALING JAYA: A petrol station co-owner was fined RM100,000 in the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to selling subsidised diesel to a company.

Abdul Wahab Jaafar, 73, committed the offence at BHP, KA Surijaya Enterprise in Puchong at 9.30pm on March 22 last year.

According to the charge sheet, the station owners had a retail licence to only sell subsidised petrol and diesel to motorists by directly filling the tanks. They did not have a wholesale licence.

However, on the day in question, two lorries from Yau Poh Trading Sdn Bhd were allowed to fill diesel in several drums.

A total of 1,140 litres of diesel were loaded on one of the lorries, while another 1,080 litres were loaded on the other.

Domestic trade and cost of living ministry enforcement officers, who had been tipped off about the illegal activities, observed the incident before moving in.

Wahab had violated Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies, Supply Control Regulations 1974 for unauthorised sale of diesel.

Deputy public prosecutor Suhana Mohd, who appeared for the ministry, pressed for a deterrent sentence to reflect the spirit of the government policy.

She said the government had set aside billions in ringgit to provide for the poor and needy and this incident revealed that the aid went to the wrong people.

“It is a distortion of the economy and could lead to disruption in the supply of fuel,” she said.

Lawyer Tharamjit Singh pleaded for a lighter sentence as his client was a first offender and a senior citizen.

“My client promises not to repeat the offence,” he said.

Judge Azrul Darus imposed a RM100,000 fine which the accused paid.