PETALING JAYA: The prime minister has agreed to implement four measures to overcome the shortage of local rice supply, including increasing the distribution in rural areas, Mohamad Sabu said.

The agriculture and food security minister said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) would be in charge of the distribution, Bernama reported.

“And because the sales margin of local white rice is only 50 sen per 10kg of rice, the government will bear the transportation cost for Fama,” Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, was quoted as saying.

He said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim agreed to the four measures when he met the latter today.

He also said Putrajaya has agreed to provide a subsidy of RM950 per tonne for imported white rice (BPI) beginning Oct 5.

The subsidy would allow for BPI to be retailed at RM31 per 10kg.

