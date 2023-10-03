Batu PKR Youth chief Sabda Suluh Lestari Yahya says the Facebook user had also clearly insulted the prime minister.

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR’s Batu division has lodged a report against a social media user, believed to be a civil servant, for allegedly questioning the Pardons Board.

Batu PKR Youth chief Sabda Suluh Lestari Yahya filed the report at the Sentul district police headquarters today.

“I believe the remark made was offensive and could incite hatred against the Pardons Board.

“The perpetrator also clearly insulted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,” his report read.

The remark was believed to have been posted on Facebook from an account belonging to a “Din Den Oden” last weekend.

Sabda said that the remark could incite public dissatisfaction and disloyalty against the royal institution and government.

He hoped that stern action would be taken against the perpetrator to serve as a lesson to members of the public to abstain from insulting the royalty.