Ti Lian Ker says while his party should continue to back Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, it should function as a check and balance.

PETALING JAYA: A former MCA vice-president said it would be better for the party to remain outside the government, amid rumours of an impending Cabinet reshuffle.

Ti Lian Ker said while MCA would continue to back the Anwar Ibrahim-led administration, it should function as a “very much needed check and balance”.

“We need a healthier government, one that can take criticism and welcome truth,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ti, a former deputy minister, was responding to an FMT report that MIC deputy president M Saravanan would likely be re-appointed as a minister.

FMT had also reported that MCA and MIC representatives might be appointed as ministers.

When contacted, Ti said the current unity government was focused on building its Malay voter base. And while he understood Putrajaya’s reasons for doing so, he felt the government’s efforts had come at the expense of the other races.

“No one is looking into the concerns of the minorities. So MCA must live up to that role.”

Ti said no one could expect Perikatan Nasional to do so, as non-Malay parties such as Gerakan would want to refrain from upsetting their partners in the coalition.

For the same reason, DAP was more subdued now, he said.

“Politically, this is not healthy. We need people who can offer the government constructive criticism without any fear of repercussions.

“By not being part of the administration, MCA is in a position to voice the concerns of the minorities.”