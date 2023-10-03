Asyraf Omar pleads guilty to a charge of using a forged verification form for the claims.

ALOR SETAR: A company owner has pleaded guilty in the sessions court here to a charge of making a false claim amounting to RM44,600 under the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme in 2021.

Bernama reported that Asyraf Omar, 31, the proprietor of Asyraf Omar Legacy, made the plea after an alternative charge was read out to him before judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah.

However, the judge fixed Nov 7 for facts of the case and sentencing.

Asyraf was allowed bail of RM15,000 with one surety pending the sentencing.

According to the alternative charge, Asyraf was alleged to have used a forged verification form for the hiring incentive programme under Penjana 2.0 for claims amounting to RM44,600.

The offence was committed at the Kedah Socso office on May 16, 2021.

The charge is framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 465 of the same law, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Rehab Abdul Shukur, while the accused was represented by lawyer Muhaimin Hashim.