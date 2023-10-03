Bukit Aman says the required documents have been submitted to Interpol to trace Adlan Berhan and his lawyer in connection with a corruption investigation.

PETALING JAYA: The police have officially submitted the documents required for the issuance of the Interpol Red Notice against Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan and his lawyer, Mansoor Saat.

According to Sinar Harian, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sent the documents to the police at 3pm today.

“The documents have been forwarded to Interpol for their further action,” Shuhaily said.

On Aug 25, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain confirmed to Utusan Malaysia that a Red Notice had been issued against the duo.

However, last Friday, his deputy Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Interpol had requested additional information on the Red Notice application, adding that Bukit Aman was waiting for the MACC to provide it.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

Asked about the matter earlier, MACC chief Azam Baki said Interpol’s request was focused on documents related to the draft charges.

Adlan and Mansoor are being sought by the MACC to assist in an investigation into a project involving the registration, recruitment and storage of foreign worker biometric data at a ministry.

Although the MACC had previously indicated that Adlan and Mansoor left the country in May, both individuals subsequently issued statements refuting any claim that they were on the run from the law.