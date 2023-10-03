The e-sports team’s victory puts Malaysia within six medal of reaching its Games target.

HANGZHOU: Malaysia’s e-sports team secured a bronze medal in the Dota2 event at the Asian Games today, putting the nation six medals away from reaching its tournament target.

The Dota2 team of Chan Kok Hong, Cheng Jin Xiang, Thiay Jun Wen, Ng Wei Poong and Yap Jian Wei had little difficulty in beating Kyrgyzstan 2-0.

It was the second e-sports medal after the Arena of Valor team won silver on Tuesday.

At the track and field event, the men’s 4x100m team secured a place in the final when the quartet of Khairul Hafiz Jantan, Muhammad Arsyad Md Saat, Jonathan Nyepa and Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi clocked 39.40s.

They came in fourth in the first round, after China produced a record-breaking 38.62s followed by South Korea (38.75s) and Japan (38.99s).