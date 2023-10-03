Amanah leader Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah says people must have a clear idea of what to expect during the monsoon period.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Amanah leader Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah has urged the state government to explain the measures taken to repair damage discovered at the Kenyir dam since 2022.

Raja Kamarul said authorities in Marang had conducted a special briefing to government departments and other parties at the end of last year on an emergency relocation plan in case of damage to the dam structure due to continuous heavy rain.

The briefing included the evacuation plan for residents through emergency routes from Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu through Marang and Dungun to safer areas.

“But the question today is, what improvement and maintenance measures have been taken since the warning last year?

“The people of Terengganu need a clear picture of the precautions taken for various possibilities from October to January,” he said in a statement, referring to the northeast monsoon season.

He said the discovery of a large amount of timber floating near the Kenyir dam, and nearby soil erosion posed a concern over the safety of the dam’s structure.

“These problems are believed to have led to the suspension of hydro-electricity generation for the national grid for several months in 2022 to 2023,” he said.

Raja Kamarul, who is also the Amanah environment bureau chief, said intense politicking had caused the state government to lose focus.

Bernama reported yesterday that eight large dams, including the Kenyir dam, had been found to have suffered damage which would incur a cost of about RM136 million for repairs and maintenance.

The damage was discovered by a flying squad on dam safety, which carried out inspections from 2021 to 2022.

The inspections showed high sediment formation in the reservoirs, damage to instruments and water control equipment, seepage, damage to the integrity of concrete structures, soil erosion and signs of collapse.

The natural resources, environment and climate change ministry said the damage could pose a threat to residents and property in the event of failure.

The other seven dams are the Muda and Ahning dams in Kedah, the Jor and Mahang dams in Perak, the Sultan Abu Bakar dam in Pahang, the Babagon dam in Sabah, and the Bakun dam in Sarawak.