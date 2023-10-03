If Perikatan Nasional wants to challenge the government, they should do so at the next general election, says the prime minister.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim asserted that his government will remain in place until the next general election despite the opposition’s onslaught of criticism.

Anwar said no matter how much Perikatan Nasional had slandered and ridiculed him, he still remained PMX (a popular catchphrase for 10th prime minister).

“If you want to go up against us, wait another four years,” said Anwar, who is chairman of Pakatan Harapan, at an election campaign event in support of the Barisan Nasional candidate in the Pelangai by-election in Pahang.

“You can make all the noise you want now, but the unity government will remain,” said Anwar, whose unity coalition comprises PH, BN and East Malaysian parties.

Anwar said he was aware that there were those who claimed that he had lied and was stupid for declaring that he had signed a debt waiver scheme for Felda settlers. The critics have also claimed that the waiver he announced was not new.

“But it doesn’t affect me, I am still PMX,” he said.

The claim about Anwar lying was made by Muhyiddin Yassin who said he had initiated efforts to write off the loans of Felda settlers when he was prime minister from 2020 to 2022.

Anwar had said that Muhyiddin’s government never implemented its announcement that RM8.3 billion in loans would be written off.

Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman, has since sued Anwar.

Separately, Anwar told voters in Pelangai, especially Felda settlers, to allow Barisan Nasional to continue serving the constituency.

He said a BN victory was not only vital for the unity government but it would also be proof that the people of Pahang had confidence in menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“He is one leader who really takes care of the interest of Felda settlers.”

The by-election on Oct 7 is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang exco member Johari Harun in a plane crash in Shah Alam last month.

