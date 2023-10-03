Speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle has intensified after the civil service heads of five ministries were recently moved to new positions.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has played down rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters at the closing ceremony of the 18th Khazanah Megatrends Forum here, Anwar said the matter was not on the agenda during his weekly pre-Cabinet meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today.

“It (meeting) had nothing to do with it (reshuffle),” said Anwar.

“After the Cabinet meeting, I will be going to Sabah (tomorrow) and then Abu Dhabi (on Thursday).”

Malay portal Getaran reported that Anwar is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, nearly 11 months after he formed the government last November.

Citing anonymous sources, the news portal reported that Anwar is expected to make the announcement after the Cabinet meeting and before his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, sources told FMT that representatives of MCA and MIC may be made ministers in the Cabinet reshuffle, which is expected to take place after the Pelangai by-election on Oct 7.

A source told FMT a “high-level” meeting was held recently to discuss the appointment of representatives from Barisan Nasional’s component parties.

Speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle intensified after the civil service heads of five ministries were moved to new positions last Monday, with Anwar saying last Friday that he was “thinking” about a reshuffle.

Two days later, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent as no one had been appointed as the minister for domestic trade and cost of living to succeed Salahuddin Ayub, who died in July.

