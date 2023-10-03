Police arrested a 14-year-old suspect armed with a handgun on the third floor of the Siam Paragon mall.

BANGKOK: No Malaysians were involved in the shooting at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall today which saw two killed and five injured.

Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand, Jojie Samuel, said the embassy was monitoring the situation.

“Malaysians affected by the incident may seek assistance from the embassy,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Thai police confirmed that a Chinese and a Myanmar national were killed in the incident while five others were injured.

It was previously reported that three people were killed.

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol said a 34-year-old Chinese woman died at the scene while a Myanmar national working in a departmental store died at a hospital.

He said police arrested a 14-year-old suspect armed with a handgun on the third floor of the mall.

“The suspect surrendered his firearm,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the suspect had a history of mental health problems.

Torsak said the injured victims, comprising one Laotian, one Chinese national, and three Thai nationals, were being treated at the hospital.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has offered his condolences to families of the victims.

“I would like to offer my support to the families of the deceased and all those who were injured,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke stated that the ministry was closely coordinating with the embassies involved to offer support and assistance to the affected families.

“While the case is still under investigation and some details cannot be shared, please be assured that appropriate measures are being taken,” said Kanchana.

“The government’s priority is to ensure the safety of both Thais and foreigners, and to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

On Oct 6 last year, at least 36 people were killed in a gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province. It was the country’s deadliest incident.