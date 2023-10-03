She also won bronze in the women’s 10m synchronised platform event with Dhabitah Sabri last Saturday.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian diving queen Pandelela Rinong clinched a bronze medal in the women’s 10m platform event at the Asian Games today.

It is the second bronze medal for Pandelela at this year's Asian Games after finishing third in the women's 10m synchronised platform event with Dhabitah Sabri last Saturday.

Berita Harian reported that Pandelela finished third today with 280.50 points at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena.

Olympic champion Quan Hongchan secured the gold medal with 438.20 points while compatriot Chen Yuxi won silver with 435.65 points.

A 2016 Olympic silver medallist, Pandelela also won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze and a silver at the 2010 Asian Games.