The PAS deputy president explains the opposition’s decision to name the former prime minister as an unofficial adviser to a grouping of four Perikatan Nasional-led states.

PETALING JAYA: The opposition made Dr Mahathir Mohamad an unofficial adviser to a loose grouping of four Perikatan Nasional-led states to leverage on the former prime minister’s influence, a PAS leader said.

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said they decided not to make PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as the adviser as “he is already part of us”, Malaysiakini reported.

The PAS deputy president also said there were “obvious and tacit” reasons for roping in the former Langkawi MP.

“We want as many as we can get to be with us. Each figure has his own supporters and followers.

“If we can get influential figures like this to join us, they can build a wave, either big or small,” Tuan Ibrahim was quoted as saying.

Tuan Ibrahim also denied that the Islamic party was attempting to sideline Muhyiddin or prop Mahathir up.

Mahathir, he said, had indicated he was not interested in running for elections and only wanted to contribute in any way he could.

Salleh Said Keruak, a former federal minister, previously claimed that PAS made Mahathir the unofficial adviser to project him as PN’s de facto leader.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said he had no issue with Mahathir being made an adviser to the “state government four”, or SG4.

“The decision was made by PN, particularly the four states. Maybe they saw Mahathir as a statesman who is very experienced and can advise them.”

The Bersatu president also said he supported the move and hoped the four states would be able to develop its economy further.

Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar previously said that the four states agreed to make Mahathir an unofficial adviser focusing primarily on effective and efficient governance.

Mahathir’s role, he said, was to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that had good ties with him.