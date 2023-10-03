Ahmad Fauzi Ismail is recognised for his achievements in research on membrane science and technology.

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) vice-chancellor Ahmad Fauzi Ismail has been awarded the 2023 Mustafa Prize, a biennial accolade celebrating the achievements of Muslim scholars and scientists.

UTM said Fauzi is the first Malaysian and the second Southeast Asian recipient of the award since its inception in 2015.

He joins laureates such as Samia J Khoury from Lebanon and Murat Uysal from Turkey.

The Mustafa Prize acknowledges Muslim scientists in four categories – information and communication science and technology, life and medical science and technology, nanoscience and nanotechnology, and all areas of science and technology.

The presentation ceremony in Isfahan, Iran, featured Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi and 150 leading academicians and scientists from the Islamic world.

In his acceptance speech, Fauzi expressed his gratitude to his family, UTM and various ministries in Malaysia that supported his work and research over the years.

“Research, for me, has always been more than just a career, it’s a deep-seated passion. It’s the thrill of discovery, the pursuit of knowledge and the relentless curiosity that keeps me inspired,” he said.

His research centres around the development of innovative polymeric, inorganic and mixed matrix membranes, which have found critical applications in water desalination, wastewater treatment, gas separation processes, palm oil refining, as well as the creation of haemodialysis and polymer electrolyte membranes for fuel cell applications.

In its statement, UTM said Fauzi’s pivotal role in establishing the university’s Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre has positioned him as a leading figure in membrane science and technology worldwide.