All five prosecution witnesses were unable to attend today’s proceedings, leading to a discharge not amounting to acquittal being granted by the magistrates’ court to Wong Yan Ke.

PETALING JAYA: The magistrates’ court here today granted activist Wong Yan Ke a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) over a charge of disobeying a police order to stop recording a raid three years ago.

When contacted by FMT, Wong’s counsel Shashi Devan said magistrate Sharil Anuar granted Wong the conditional discharge after the prosecution failed to present any of its five witnesses in court today.

The trial was scheduled to commence at 11am, but deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal informed the court that none of the five prosecution witnesses were able to attend.

Wong was charged under Section 188 of the Penal Code for disobeying “an order duly promulgated by a public servant”.

The activist was arrested on Nov 7, 2020, when police conducted a raid at the residence of fellow activist Yap Wen Qing in relation to an investigation into an article published by Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) concerning the role of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Wong had filmed the actions of the police during the raid with his mobile phone.

Umany had published an article entitled “Yang di-Pertuan Agong should not intervene in national affairs” on its Facebook page.

However, the association retracted the article and issued an apology to the monarch in a Facebook post on Nov 12 of the same year.

‘Disappointed with unexpected DNAA’

Shashi expressed disappointment with the “unexpected” DNAA, given that the case had been dragging on since 2020.

“What has happened here is that Wong has lost the opportunity to prove his innocence,” he said.

“We feel that Wong is innocent and that we will be able to prove he is innocent of the charges during the trial.”

Shashi added that neither the prosecution nor the defence had requested for the DNAA.

Separately, Wong said he would consider filing a review to seek a full acquittal. “I will still fight until the end because a DNAA means that there’s a high possibility that I can be re-charged.”