Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar says the public can provide their opinions, views and criticisms through various social media platforms.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said feedback from the public can serve as check and balance on the Terengganu state legislative assembly, which does not have any opposition members.

In a Bernama report, Samsuri said that the absence of opposition representatives in the state assembly was not a significant issue as the public could provide their opinions, views, and criticisms through various social media platforms.

He also said all parties, including assemblymen and state councillors, should be open to criticism.

“Checks and balances in this new era are undoubtedly different from the past as the people can now make suggestions, give feedback, and criticise (on social media platforms) day and night, 24 hours a day,” he said.

“What’s important in assessing these checks and balances is that all assemblymen should be open to criticisms,” he said during the winding up debate on the sultan of Terengganu’s royal address at the state legislative assembly today.

Samsuri, who is also the Rhu Rendang assemblyman, said that even without opposition assemblymen, the system of checks and balances had long existed through the separation of powers among the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

“PAS’s significant 8-0 victory in Parliament (in GE15) and a 32-0 win in the state assembly should be viewed with a sense of responsibility and not as a licence for arbitrary actions,” he said.

“Most importantly, leaders at all levels, from the grassroots to the menteri besar, should carry out our duties justly, regardless of the people’s political beliefs.”

In his royal address when opening the state legislative assembly meeting last Sunday, Terengganu ruler Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin decreed that the state government should find the best methods and models for an administration system without an opposition for the benefit of the public.

Perikatan Nasional made a clean sweep of all 32 seats – PAS with 27 and Bersatu five – in the state elections on Aug 12, leaving Terengganu without an opposition for the first time.

Last month, Kijal assemblyman Razali Idris, who heads the tourism, culture and environment committee, said the Terengganu government was considering appointing four assemblymen.

Razali said the appointments had been discussed and a decision would be made soon.

Samsuri previously said the state constitution gave the state government the authority to appoint assemblymen in cases where certain groups or communities were not represented.