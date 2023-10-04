The waiver will involve 426,656 households, including those in villages, from July 1 to Dec 31.

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government’s waiver of assessment fees for low-cost houses and homes in villages for the second half of this year will cost the state more than RM29 million.

Menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the waiver will involve 426,656 low-cost houses and homes in villages with financial implications amounting to RM29,415,672 for all local councils.

He said the state government will also give a farming incentive of RM1,000 to 500 entrepreneurs involved in agriculture, livestock farming, aquaculture, basic agricultural industries and fisheries.

Half of the incentive will be given in cash, and the balance in the form of agricultural inputs, equipment and raw materials.

“It will commence distribution on Oct 31 through the cooperation of Agro Bank Selangor and Koperasi Kohijrah Warga Hijrah Selangor Berhad,” he told a press conference.

Amirudin also said 760 imams will receive an increased monthly payment of RM1,500, from RM1,300 previously, to be coordinated by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department from Oct 25.

“Allowances for 1,900 nazirs, bilals and siaks will be increased by RM50 a month to RM300 for nazirs, RM340 for bilals, and RM290 for siaks,” he said.

He also said the state government will collaborate with the Civil Defence Force (APM), the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and several other agencies and institutions, including Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Kuala Lumpur and Tohoku University, to work on flood mitigation efforts.

Amirudin also announced that the Selangor government will table the state budget for 2024 at the next state assembly meeting in November.

In August, he had said the state government will waive assessment fees for low-cost units and village homes in the state within its first 100 days of its administration.

He also announced then that his administration will also raise the allowances of imams, bilals, siaks and nazirs.