Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says cutting subsidies is not an option, so the government must rationalise them instead.

KOTA KINABALU: Subsidies, including on electricity, fuel and food, are expected to exceed RM81 billion this year, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said even though the figure was high, reducing the total subsidy without looking at the needs of the people was not an option for the government.

Therefore, he said the rationalisation of subsidies was important to ensure the people were given assistance while the country’s economy remained strong.

“Subsidies for chicken and eggs amounted to RM3.8 billion but reducing the subsidies would not be an option because it will raise the cost of living.

“Therefore, a more resilient policy is needed to reduce (subsidies), which is rationalisation.

“With such a (high) volume of subsidies, no country can survive,” he said at an event at the Sabah International Convention Centre here tonight.

Anwar said through the rationalisation measure, the electricity subsidy for 1% of the wealthiest group had been cancelled but 99% of the people were not affected.

The prime minister said he recently asked Tabung Haji (TH) to review haj subsidies for the wealthy, which could be used by more needy Muslims.

“I requested this rationalisation from the Muslim community, that the richest are not given subsidies, to help other pilgrims, it was well received. There are 400 pilgrims who are eligible for the subsidy (haj) but turned down the subsidy to help others,” he said.