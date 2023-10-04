Wong Yan Ke says there are many differences, such as no one applied for a conditional discharge in his case.

PETALING JAYA: A former student activist has rubbished comparisons over his conditional discharge to the one granted to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last month.

In a statement, Wong Yan Ke said such parallels, drawn by social media users in the comment section of news portals, were “entirely erroneous”.

The former Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) president was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) over a charge of disobeying a police order to stop recording a raid three years ago.

The activist was arrested on Nov 7, 2020, when police conducted a raid at the residence of fellow activist Yap Wen Qing in relation to an investigation into an article published by Umany concerning the role of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The court decided to grant Wong the conditional discharge after the prosecution failed to present any of its five witnesses in court today.

Zahid, meanwhile, was granted a DNAA on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering charges after a four-year trial.

Wong said in his case, a trial had not commenced.

“Nor was there a prima facie case against me. Furthermore, I did not submit any representation letters requesting for a withdrawal of the charge, and the prosecution (also) did not apply for a DNAA.”

When contacted, Wong also said the ruling today did not change his stance on Zahid’s DNAA in response to those mocking him for his criticism of the conditional discharge.

Wong – who is considering filing a review for a full acquittal – said that while he understood the magistrate’s decision, it fell “short of the desired outcome”.

“This charge centres on the people’s right to hold the police accountable. My legal team and I are prepared to face a trial, not only to vindicate myself but also to establish a precedent.”