An economist as well as an automotive writer and analyst raise questions over funding and safety issues.

PETALING JAYA: An economist and an automotive expert have voiced reservation over the government’s commitment to making electric vehicle (EV) ownership accessible to all income groups.

Nazari Ismail of Universiti Malaya said the government may have to curtail spending in other essential sectors, such as education and health, just to enable more people to own EVs.

Given the government’s RM1.5 trillion debt and the various subsidies it shoulders, Nazari said, it would be more reasonable to focus on developing the public transportation system.

“At present, more than a thousand units of cars are produced by local car manufacturers each day. If you factor in the addition of EVs to the market, the problem could worsen,” he told FMT.

On Monday, investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the government will ensure that EV ownership is available to all income groups through targeted subsidies and financial assistance.

Tengku Zafrul said such policies and initiatives will have a positive impact on the local automotive industry.

Hezeri Samsuri, an automotive journalist and analyst, urged the government to conduct more extensive research into the impact of EVs on diverse consumer lifestyles, electric supply, infrastructure, and the automotive industry’s economic landscape.

“People still believe that EVs have the same function as conventional cars. The driving experience may be similar, but it is different in terms of purchasing, maintenance, and ownership,” he said.

Hezeri also raised questions regarding safety: “If an EV catches fire, do our firefighters have enough training and equipment to handle such situations? Are our legislation and regulations aptly tailored for the installation of chargers in public spaces or underground parking lots?”

As such, he said, the government should take more practical steps, such as strengthening laws which could encompass safeguards for consumers in instances where vehicles consistently fall short of standards.

“We are still unsure how used or faulty batteries can be recycled or safely disposed of,” he added.