MTF president Ng Koong Sinn says consignors are a major contributor to overloaded lorries.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Trucking Federation (MTF) has called on the road transport department (JPJ) to fine consignors responsible for overloading goods in lorries.

Speaking at a press conference here, its president Ng Koong Sinn said JPJ should not only penalise lorry owners and operators because consignors were a major contributor to the problem.

“We urge the government to do something about consignors. It’s not right to merely blame us… It takes two to tango,” said Ng.

“We are prepared to work with JPJ on an anti-overloading campaign.”

A member of the Asean Trucking Federation, MTF’s nearly 1,000 members comprised lorry owners, companies, and drivers.

Ng added that JPJ should consistently monitor and check lorries for overloading, rather than just carrying out inspection when there was an increase in accidents involving heavy vehicles.

He also pointed out inconsistencies in the accuracy of JPJ’s mobile weighing scales, stating that the federation had identified differences between weights measured at factories and those taken by JPJ’s portable devices.

Ng urged JPJ to reassess the portable devices and publicly share their data.

“There have been numerous unfair fines and legal disputes, which pose significant challenges to our industry,” he said.