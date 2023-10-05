There has been some resistance from several MPs over its content.

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet has decided that the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 will be tabled for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, says health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Also known as the Generational End Game (GEG) bill, it seeks to ban the use, purchase and sale of cigarettes and vape products to those born after 2007.

The bill was referred to the parliamentary committee on health after its first reading in June.

Zaliha said the committee held several meetings and engagement sessions with stakeholders to gain bipartisan support.

“The committee has put forward several proposals, and all of them have been well received by the health ministry,” she said.

“The health ministry urges all layers of society, including MPs, parents, teachers, and community leaders, to support this bill.”

First tabled by then health minister Khairy Jamaluddin in July last year, the bill was held up due to resistance from several MPs over its content.

At the time, the parliamentary committee on health was asked to address those issues.

Zaliha subsequently said the committee members, MPs, professional bodies and NGOs had demanded that some matters under the bill to be reviewed.