Minister Armizan Ali says the agencies have been instructed to gather more information and evidence.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and the domestic trade and cost of living ministry’s enforcement division have been instructed to contact Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh over claims that cartels were selling local rice above the controlled price.

Acting domestic trade and cost of living minister, Armizan Ali, said the agencies were instructed to gather more information and evidence to help investigations into the Umno leader’s claims.

He said complaints related to the welfare of the people were taken seriously by the ministry and he welcomed the cooperation from all stakeholders, reported Bernama.

“It is the ministry’s duty and responsibility to enforce the law under the Consumer Protection Act and the Trade Descriptions Act.

“However, if there are allegations of a rice cartel, the ministry may carry out investigations through MyCC, which has the power to investigate cartels under the Competition Act,” he told reporters after an event in Kundasang today.

On Monday, Akmal claimed that cartels were selling local rice at an inflated price of RM3.40 per kg, instead of adhering to the government-controlled price of RM2.60.

The government-controlled price of RM2.60 applies to the local super special (5% broken) variety. Other types of rice are not subject to price control.

Akmal said the government had provided various subsidies to ensure that locally produced rice is sold at reasonable prices, “but these people have betrayed us and now the people are suffering”.