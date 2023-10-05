R Indrani, who was S Kesavan’s research officer, claims the Sungai Siput MP had sexually harassed her.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed Oct 20 to decide on the appeal by former parliamentary research officer R Indrani against Sungai Siput MP S Kesavan for defamation.

Lawyer Rueben Mathiavaranam, who appeared for Indrani, said the parties had made submissions before a three-member panel led by Justice Kamaludin Md Said on Wednesday.

Justices Hashim Hamzah and Collin Lawrence Sequerah were also on the bench.

“During a case management today, a court deputy registrar informed us that the bench will deliver its ruling on Oct 20,” Rueben said.

Kesavan, who is a second-term MP for the constituency, was represented by Azhar Arman Ali .

Indrani filed the suit after Kesavan, who she claimed was her boss, denied her accusation that he had sexually harassed her.

Media reports in 2019 said Kesavan and Indrani had lodged police reports against each other.

In her report, Indrani claimed Kesavan had sexually harassed her since December 2018.

Kesavan, meanwhile, alleged that Indrani was causing him mental torture and trauma.

Then High Court judge Azimah Omar, who dismissed Indrani’s suit last year, expressed her strong displeasure at the courts being used to wash dirty linen in public.

Azimah, now a Court of Appeal judge, said she could not accept such immoral behaviour nor the couple’s attempt to “muddy the walls and floor of this court” in view of their disingenuous and deceptive attitude, undeniable truth and facts of the duo’s sordid, immoral and inappropriate extramarital affair.

She said any room, however small, allowed to entertain the plaintiff’s sham claim, would only bring about further decay to the public’s sense of morality, decency and integrity.

Azimah, however, did not order Indrani to pay costs to Kesavan.