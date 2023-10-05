The coalition’s state chairman Saifuddin Abdullah says such lies are being spewed by Barisan Nasional as they fear losing in the Pelangai by-election.

PETALING JAYA: Pahang Perikatan National chairman Saifuddin Abdullah has dismissed claims that several of its assemblymen will quit the coalition to join rivals Barisan Nasional.

Saifuddin labelled such claims as lies peddled by both BN and its ally, Pakatan Harapan, as the campaigning for the Pelangai by-election enters its last mile.

“Maybe (such claims are made) as they fear that they will lose in the polls,” he told FMT.

Saifuddin was asked to comment on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s claim earlier today.

Zahid alleged that some PN assemblymen would quit the coalition to support BN, adding that this was based on information Umno had gathered.

He said this in response to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s remarks on Tuesday, claiming that several BN assemblymen would defect to PN if the coalition wins the Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7.

Saifuddin said BN should be worried if it were to lose the Pelangai seat.

He said should PN win, the opposition would have 18 seats.

The current unity government in Pahang has a total of 24 seats in the 42-seat state assembly, of which BN has 16 seats and PH eight.

Saifuddin reiterated that if another four assemblymen from BN were to jump ship, Pahang would see a new government.

The Pelangai seat fell vacant following the death of its Umno assemblyman Johari Harun in August.