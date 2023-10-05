Court of Appeal substitutes mandatory death sentence imposed by the Penang High Court following representations by the defence.

PUTRAJAYA: A woman and her lover were each sentenced to 30 years in jail for the murder of her five-year-old son, whose body was found dumped at an oil palm estate nine years ago.

A three-member Court of Appeal bench chaired by Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera ordered the jail term of T Gayathry, 39, and R Saravanan Kumar, 33, to begin from the day of their arrest.

Vazeer, who sat with Justices Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and SM Komathy, also ordered that Saravanan, a former security guard, be whipped 12 times.

Gayathry was spared the lashes as the law prohibits corporal punishment being meted out to women.

At the beginning of the proceeding, lawyer M Visvanathan, who appeared for Gayathry, informed the bench that the prosecution had accepted representations made on behalf of his client.

“They (prosecutors) have consented to withdraw the death penalty imposed and instead ask the court to impose a jail term,” said Visvanathan, who was assisted by V Sanjay Nathan.

Deputy public prosecutor Fuad Aziz confirmed the matter.

Lawyer N Selvarani, who represented Saravanan, then informed the court she had instructions to withdraw his appeal against conviction and sentence.

They were initially charged with committing the murder of S Kaviarasan at a house in Taman Keladi, Kulim, between Sept 20 and 27, 2014.

On Sept 24, 2020, the High Court found the duo guilty and sentenced them to death.

Following the passing of a law by Parliament which came into effect last month, judges now have the discretion to substitute the death penalty with a custodial sentence ranging between 30 and 40 years.

Male offenders will also receive a minimum 12 strokes of the rotan.

According to the facts of the case, Gayathry had initially filed a missing person’s report claiming her son, Kaviarasan, had disappeared from the Esplanade grounds in George Town on Sept 20, 2014.

However, after questioning by police, she admitted that her son had been beaten up and, in panic, she and Saravanan dumped the body at an oil palm estate in Bukit Mertajam.

During the trial, Gayathry blamed Saravanan for beating Kaviarasan to death with the leg of a chair.

A post-mortem report revealed Kaviarasan died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Trial judge judicial commissioner (now judge) Ahmad Shahrir Salleh also found that Saravanan was waiting in a car while she made the report, but did not make any attempt to alert police about his wrongdoing.

Based on Gayathry’s own admission, he said, she did not stop Saravanan from beating up Kaviarasan.

Saravanan, in his defence, said he was not with Gayathry at the time of the incident on Sept 20, 2014, as he was working on night shift as a security guard. He said he travelled to Klang to visit his parents the following day.

However, Shahrir rejected the defence on grounds that he had failed to give notice of his alibi as required under the Criminal Procedure Code.