PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for a collaboration between the domestic trade and cost of living ministry and the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) to formulate a national franchise policy to empower the industry.

He said the new policy was needed to achieve the target of RM500 billion turnover for the franchise industry by 2030.

“I am very confident that this goal can be achieved if all parties are committed to it.

“Under the leadership of (MFA chairman) Radzali Hassan, assisted by friends such as the Halal Development Corporation Bhd and other industry players, I am confident that this goal can be achieved,” Bernama quoted him as saying at the Malaysia Franchise Awards.

Zahid said the new policy would need to set two targets. Firstly, it needed to expand the existing domestic market through the organisation of exhibitions, including for halal products, for the purpose of business matching.

“The second target is to expand (our local) franchises overseas,” he said.

He also urged the MFA and other related parties to organise the Asean Franchise Conference.

“I hope the main committee for the Asean Franchise Conference can be formed immediately,” he said, adding that a meeting on the matter should be held by November.