DUNGUN: Three motorcyclists were killed while three others sustained injuries in a crash involving six motorcycles at KM333.1 on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2), heading towards Kuantan near the Paka exit, early this morning.

Dungun district police chief Maizura Abdul Kadir said the deceased were identified as Shah Run Nizam Jaafar, 20, Fitri Hanif Rohami, 18, and Ahmad Osama Ramadhan Laidin, 20. All of them succumbed to severe injuries at the scene.

The three injured motorcyclists were Firzani Hilman Ariffadhillah, 20, Haziq Haikal Ismail, 17, and Afiq Kamal, 19.

Maizura said the incident was believed to have occurred when the motorcycle ridden by Firzani was hit from behind by another motorcycle while travelling from Paka to Kemaman, causing the victim to overturn on the road.

“A group of motorcycles coming from behind (Firzani) is believed to have initially attempted to avoid each other, but failed, resulting in the collision. The impact caused three of the motorcycles to crash into the road divider, and victims were thrown onto the road,” she told Bernama.

It is believed that all individuals were heading home to Kemaman after enjoying nasi lemak at the Paka rest and recreation area, Maizura said.

She added that the bodies of all the victims were sent to Hospital Dungun’s forensic unit while the injured victims were taken to the same hospital for further treatment.

The police said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and are requesting witnesses of the incident to contact the nearby police station to assist in the investigation.