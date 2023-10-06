Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will get the bronze medal as the losing semi-finalists do not have to play an additional match for third place.

PETALING JAYA: The national badminton team’s campaign at the Asian Games ended tonight with Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik losing to India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the men’s doubles semi-finals.

The World No 5 Aaron-Wooi Yik, who were the last remaining Malaysians in the competition, fell 21-17, 21-12 to the World No 3 Indians at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong (men’s singles), Pearly Tan-M Thinaah (women’s doubles) and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles) were knocked out in yesterday’s quarter-finals.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will finish with bronze as the losing semi-finalists do not have to play an additional match for third place.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag will face the South Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the final after the duo saw off Taiwanese Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang 21-12, 21-10 in today’s other semi-final.

The World No 15 South Koreans took 33 minutes to defeat reigning Olympic champions Wang and Lee, who are ranked 12th in the world.