The PN election director says such behaviour could not be allowed to continue. He urged voters to reject BN at the Pelangai by-election tomorrow.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor has accused Anwar Ibrahim of having become “a dangerous prime minister” and said Anwar’s government is doing things that he had opposed in the past.

“This cannot be allowed to continue. We need to put a full stop to this,” he said at a ceramah on the eve of the Pelangai by-election in Pahang.

Sanusi, who is also the Kedah menteri besar, claimed that Anwar was ruining the country. However, he did not provide further details.

He said tomorrow’s by-election was no “small matter” and was being used to endorse Anwar’s unity government, a theme used by the opposition during the six state elections in August.

Sanusi urged Pelangai’s voters to not vote for Barisan Nasional. “Such an endorsement would determine the country’s future. You (voters) are our hope,” he said.

Anwar’s critics have said that recently dropped corruption cases involving government leaders have dented the PH chairman’s staunch anti-graft image and jeopardised his reform agenda.

His critics have also claimed that his so-called ‘Reformasi’ spirit from his days in the opposition has fizzled out since he took over Putrajaya.

While debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review in the Dewan Rakyat, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that Anwar’s “reformation promises of 20 years ago have died” less than a year after becoming prime minister.

The government has also been accused of exploiting the Peaceful Assembly Act to curtail public discourse, after police investigated the organisers of a Selamatkan Malaysia rally on Sept 16 led by PN leaders.

