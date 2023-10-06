Transport ministry says students from polytechnics, community colleges and matriculation centres can now claim RM300 to pay for domestic flight tickets.

PUTRAJAYA: The subsidy initiative worth RM300 for the purchase of flight tickets has been extended to students from polytechnics and community colleges under the higher education ministry, as well as matriculations and teachers’ training institutes under the education ministry.

The transport ministry said the initiative involving domestic routes between the peninsula and Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will begin today.

“For now, only students who are enrolled in polytechnics, community colleges, matriculation centres and IPG (teachers’ training institutions) until the 2022/2023 academic session, and have not yet completed their studies after the academic session, are eligible for the initiative,” it said in the statement today.

The ministry said eligible students may apply for the flight ticket subsidy from any airline, including Malaysia Airlines, MASwings, Firefly, AirAsia, Batik Air and MYAirline, through their respective websites.

On July 12, transport minister Loke Siew Fook announced that the initiative would benefit over 56,000 public university students nationwide, with the overall cost estimated to be RM16.8 million.

Students may check their eligibility through a website under the ministry.

Those ineligible for the initiative may appeal to the higher education ministry or education ministry through their respective educational institutions, it said.

According to the transport ministry, the deadline to redeem the voucher is Dec 31. However, the purchase of flight tickets for travel after the voucher redemption deadline is still allowed.

After receiving the application, the airline will issue digital vouchers worth RM300 to the students as a credit shell to purchase flight tickets.

“If the price of the ticket is less than RM300, the remaining balance of the digital voucher will remain in the credit shell and can be used for the next ticket purchase,” the ministry said.

It said the subsidy for students is one of the unity government’s initiatives to address the cost of living issue as well as strengthen ties between all states.