PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided the law firm that represents Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.

A source from the law firm of Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership (RDS) confirmed the matter to FMT.

Rosli Dahlan, who is a partner at RDS, is lead counsel for the Bersatu president and former prime minister.

“Yes, the firm was raided by MACC officers this morning, but I’m not in a position to disclose further information,” the source said.

Meanwhile, another source claimed more than 10 MACC officers participated in the raid which took place this morning at Publika in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

“MACC officials wanted to search and seize documents belonging to the firm. However, there does not seem to be a reason behind the raid.”

Meanwhile, Malaysiakini reported that MACC also attempted to raid the law firm of Chetan Jethwani & Co, which also acts for Muhyiddin.

FMT has reached out to MACC for comment.