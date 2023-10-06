The president of the gymnastics association, Abdul Razak Mat Amin, says the athletes decided to focus on their studies after turning down offers to take part in Wushu instead.

PETALING JAYA: Several Muslim female gymnasts from Terengganu have retired from the sport altogether following the PAS-led state government’s decision banning women from gymnastics events because of non-shariah compliant outfits.

The president of the Terengganu Gymnastics Association, Abdul Razak Mat Amin, said the policy came into effect last year.

Muslim women gymnasts were offered places in the Wushu event for the 2024 Sukma (Malaysia Games) but only four took up the offer.

“The rest decided to retire and focus on their studies,” he told FMT.

Razak said discussions were held with the Terengganu executive councillor for sports to allow Muslim women gymnasts to compete, but the talks were fruitless.

“It’s a loss for Terengganu when the state doesn’t participate in Sukma’s women’s gymnastics events.”

He said the shariah-compliance policy meant that talent in Terengganu could not be nurtured.

“But for now, as long as the (PAS) government is in power, we will comply with the policy that bans Muslim women gymnasts from participating in Sukma.”

He was also puzzled that Terengganu had decided to impose such a policy when Kelantan, which is also led by the Islamic party, allows women to take part in gymnastics.

Razak said the association is now focusing on the male athletes and has produced some of the country’s best male gymnasts, the latest being Sharul Aimy Kamaru Hisam, who won a bronze medal in the vault category at the Asian Games.

“We hope that the state government provides full support to Terengganu’s male gymnasts,” he said.