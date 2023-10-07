Chief minister Hajiji Noor says the one in Kimanis will be for the oil and gas industry while the other in the Kota Marudu-Kota Belud area will be a general industrial park.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will develop two new industrial parks to stimulate economic growth and industries in line with the current state government’s investor-friendly approach.

Chief minister Hajiji Noor said one of the parks will be developed in Kimanis for the oil and gas industry.

The other, to be located in the Kota Marudu-Kota Belud area, will be a general industrial park.

He said the move follows the two existing industrial parks – the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park and Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park – almost reaching full occupation.

“This is also in line with the commitment of the state government to further boost development in Sabah as well as enhance the people’s quality of life by implementing programmes and initiatives covering various growth sectors,” he said here today.

The chief minister was speaking at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 70th birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu. Nearly 50 people were conferred awards, decorations and medals.

Hajiji also said the state development agenda, specifically the Sabah Maju Jaya road map, was currently on the right track and had begun to show positive results.