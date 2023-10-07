Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says they have picked up 30 people so far over the fight last Monday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight more people have been arrested by police here over the past two days over a fight involving rival factions of tow truck drivers at Kampung Malaysia Tambahan, Cheras, here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the eight suspects were aged between 20 and 35. All of them were remanded for two to three days.

Police are tracking down a few more suspects, he said after attending a gotong-royong programme at the Kampung Limau People’s Housing Project in Pantai Dalam here today.

Before this, police had arrested 30 people for alleged involvement in the fight which occurred on Monday.

Regarding the death of an eight-month-old girl left inside a car, Allaudeen said police would call up the parents to record their statements.

The baby was reported to have been left inside the car for almost 10 hours by her mother at the parking lot of the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras here yesterday.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” Allaudeen said.

The mother, who is a doctor at the hospital, was reported to have brought the baby to be dropped off at a nursery on her way to work at 7.20am.

However, after placing the child in the rear seat, the woman drove straight to work and only realised the girl was still in the car when her husband called later in the afternoon and asked why the baby was not at the nursery.

The baby girl, the youngest of two siblings, was pronounced dead at 5.53pm by one of the hospital’s medical officers.