Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says the interview process has already been completed.

PETALING JAYA: A total of 9,500 new teachers will be recruited this November to address the current teacher shortage issue.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the interview process had already been completed, Bernama reported.

She said the shortage occurred as a result of teachers retiring or quitting.

“That is why this shortage is temporary. The process of hiring teachers is being carried out with the Education Services Commission (SPP) as quickly as possible,” she said after officiating the Agrotek Madani@KVKPM Carnival 2023 at the Pasir Puteh Vocational College.

On the school toilet maintenance programme for all schools, Fadhlina said work was 90% complete.

In July, the ministry was reported to have given three months to schools nationwide to complete repairs of school toilets with an allocation of RM70,000 to each school.