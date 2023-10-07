Unofficial results show Amizar Abu Adam has secured 1,900 votes, far ahead of his rivals, Kasim Samat of PAS and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has taken an early lead in the by-election for the Pahang state assembly seat of Pelangai, according to unofficial returns reported by Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

BN candidate Amizar Abu Adam, a Bentong Umno committee member, is believed to have secured almost 1,900 votes, far ahead of his rivals, Perikatan Nasional candidate Kasim Samat of PAS, and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, a businessman and former Umno member.

Counting of votes began soon after the six polling centres closed at 6pm, with ballot boxes from 30 streams taken to the vote-tallying centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Kemasul near Bentong.

Political observers say Amizar is expected to be elected, succeeding the late Johari Harun, who died in a plane crash in Selangor last month. The seat had been held for eight terms by Adnan Yaakub of Umno, who was first elected in 1986. Adnan retired last year from politics.

At the general election last November, Johari, the Umno Youth chief for Bentong, won the seat defeating three rivals with a 4,048-vote majority.

There are a total of 16,456 eligible voters in the state seat by-election, including 73 postal ballots. The Election Commission said the turnout was expected to exceed 70%.