A source with the opposition Perikatan Nasional says an upset is unlikely as ‘the sentiment on the ground does not seem to favour us’.

BENTONG: Voters in Pelangai go to the polls to choose a new assemblyman today in a seat that has been controlled by Barisan Nasional for 37 years.

In the general election last November, BN retained the seat with a majority of more than 4,000 votes. Today, it will seek a repeat of the result, after suffering a battering in the six recent state elections.

The seat fell vacant when assemblyman Johari Harun died in the plane crash at Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam in August.

BN is fielding Amizar Abu Adam, who will be challenged by Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

On paper, BN is likely to score an easy triumph, with Pakatan Harapan now in their corner after the general election, and banking on the popular support held by Johari.

However, there is no guarantee that PH votes will go to the BN candidate, going by the results of the six state elections in August, when the once mighty BN won only 19 of the 108 seats it contested, underlying its decline among Malay voters.

There is also concern over voter fatigue, as witnessed in the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections in Johor held on Sept 9, when there was a low voter turnout in both seats.

However, some BN leaders remain confident, in large part thanks to Johari’s legacy.

“Yes, we do sense there may be protest votes (against BN) and voter fatigue, but we are optimistic that support for BN in Pahang is still very strong,” said one leader, who declined to be named.

A PN leader also indicated that an upset was unlikely. “Winning will definitely be a big bonus for us but the sentiment on the ground does not seem to favour us, especially when it comes to Chinese voters.

“However, we hope to secure votes from Felda settlers and civil servants, as we see a trend of increasing support from this group.”

Political analyst Azmi Hassan said he believed BN would retain Pelangai.

“The bigger question here is by how many votes can they win because if it is by a small margin, then it is not such a good sign.

“If BN wins with fewer than a thousand votes, then PN will claim the ‘green wave’ has arrived in Pahang,” Azmi said.

He said a BN victory will lend credence to some of its leaders’ claims that its cooperation with PH is well accepted, especially in Pelangai.