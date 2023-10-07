Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain also suggests a review of the cost of living assistance for lower-ranked personnel.

PETALING JAYA: Police have asked the government to adjust the RM1,441 starting salary for police constables to reflect the national minimum wage of RM1,500 per month.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said he had also proposed an additional increase of 30% of the annual salary increment (KGT) for certain levels in the police force.

Speaking at an event for the Wildlife Crime Bureau (or Special Investigative Intelligence Unit) at the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force shooting range in Ipoh today, Razarudin said he had also proposed that the government review the rates for the cost of living assistance (Cola) received by officers and personnel.

“The salary received by low-ranking personnel is inadequate and unable to cover the cost of living, especially for those who work in big cities,” Bernama quoted him as saying.