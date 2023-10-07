They say manufacturers who previously paid RM1,700 per tonne reduced it to RM1,250 from Oct 3 — nearly reaching the floor price.

JERLUN: Padi farmers in Kedah want the government to reassess the floor price for padi purchased by manufacturers in the state.

The price is currently set at RM1,200 per tonne, a rate they consider exceptionally low.

A farmer, Sobri Osman, 60, said this price needs to be reviewed to safeguard their welfare.

He said manufacturers had previously increased the rice purchase price to RM1,700 per tonne, but later reduced it to RM1,250 from Oct 3 – nearly reaching the floor price.

“If it cannot be increased to RM1,700 per tonne, even an increase to RM1,500 per tonne would be acceptable for us.

“We appreciate any improvement as prices have remained unchanged for a considerable period,” he said at a press conference here today.

Another farmer, Lim Han Bon, 38, said the current padi prices set by manufacturers were crushing farmers’ hopes of modest returns this season.

He added that the situation was putting pressure on farmers as not all of them had enjoyed good rice harvests due to the weather and recent pest attacks.

“With the current price of RM1,250, it’s simply not sustainable; it doesn’t even cover our high farming costs.

“There was a time when I managed to sell at RM1,750 for a brief two-week period, and it felt great then.

“But now, the price has plummeted to RM1,250 … I feel like crying,” he said.

Another farmer, Salleh Ali, also expressed his dissatisfaction.

“The decrease in rice prices has disappointed farmers. We urge the government to find an immediate solution to raise rice prices for our welfare.

“About 60% of Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) cultivated areas have yet to be harvested. Just when we were expecting a good season, prices have suddenly dropped.

“In a scenario where agricultural prices are on the rise, operational costs have escalated, from planting to harvesting, but no one seems to care.

“When prices unexpectedly drop like this, we are burdened with high expenses.

“The profits don’t match our efforts and the time we have invested all this while,” he added.