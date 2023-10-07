A survey has shown that 53% of the riders are women.

PETALING JAYA: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd intends to create greater awareness among men to respect the “women-only” coaches introduced on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang Line on Sept 18.

MRT Kajang Line head of operations department Sofiah Hussien said auxiliary policemen were maintaining surveillance on trains and stations to identify those who ignore the pink signs clearly showing these coaches are reserved for women.

In a recent viral video on social media, a food delivery worker urged a group of male passengers, including foreigners, to switch from the “women-only” coaches.

Bernama quoted Sofiah as saying these special coaches were aimed at ensuring the safety of women commuters.

“Based on a general survey, we found that this route has high demand, with 53% of riders being women,” adding that similar coaches may be added to other MRT routes if this initiative proves a success.

The “women-only” coaches are situated in the middle section of every MRT train on the Kajang Line, utilising segments of the second and third coaches.

Additionally, designated queues and waiting areas for women have been set up on the platforms. Regular announcements are made inside the trains and at the stations to keep passengers informed.

However, persons with disabilities (OKU) and their caregivers are given priority to board any coach, Sofiah said.

In case of service disruptions, all passengers will be allowed to board these “women-only” coaches, with approval from platform officers.

Nur Fathin Mad Sidi, a 25-year-old communications student, said she felt frustrated to see men casually occupying the “women-only” coaches.

“Some just ignore us when confronted.”

Fast food restaurant worker Fatin Anisa Said, 27, said these special coaches help women avoid physical contact with men, especially during peak hours.