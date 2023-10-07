He also thanked the BN leadership for choosing him as the candidate, and the voters for trusting him to be the people’s representative for Pelangai.

BENTONG: Amizar Abu Adam, the newly-elected assemblyman for Pelangai, has vowed to carry out his duties as best as possible and continue the legacy of his predecessor, the late Johari Harun.

Amizar, 53, the Barisan Nasional candidate in today’s by-election, expressed gratitude over the victory after suffering defeat in the Ketari state seat in the 15th general election held last November.

Amizar, a committee member of Bentong Umno, won with a majority of 2,949 votes. He obtained 7,324 votes, defeating Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (4,375 votes) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni (47 votes).

Today’s by-election was held following Johari’s death in a plane crash in Selangor in August.