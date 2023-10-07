The former health minister says smoking costs the country RM6 billion a year and this is a huge burden for the taxpayers.

PETALING JAYA: Anti-smoking measures are becoming a worldwide trend as the global community is recognising the negative health effects brought by smoking and tobacco use, says former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“New Zealand has passed an anti-smoking law and the UK has just proposed it. I was informed that countries such as Singapore are looking into it as well.

“Based on these developments, this will become a global trend and the new societal norm,” Khairy said in his podcast series “Keluar Sekejap” today.

Khairy, who previously tabled the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill, part of the health ministry’s generational end game (GEG) policy, was responding to UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s latest proposal to phase out smoking by 2040.

On Oct 4, Reuters reported that Sunak had proposed a bill to raise the smoking age by one year every year.

In defence of Malaysia’s bill, Khairy said prohibiting smoking was not a form of limiting people’s freedom because the health and scientific community had recognised the individual and societal harm brought by the habit.

He said smoking negatively impacted the health of “third parties” closely related to the smokers. Smoking has been proven to be more dangerous than other addictions such as alcohol or gambling, he added.

“One of the key principles in the study of the GEG is that we agreed that we have no freedom to harm ourselves, especially when the damage incurs costs to society.

“We found that smoking costs our country RM6 billion a year and this is a huge burden for the taxpayers,” he said.

Khairy added that as smoking had been proven to be a “high-cost item” for both individuals and society, cigarettes should be treated as hard drugs and banned.

On Thursday, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the Cabinet had decided that the bill will be tabled for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

The bill – which seeks to ban the use, purchase and sale of cigarettes and vape products to those born after 2007 – was referred to the parliamentary committee on health due to resistance from several MPs when it was first tabled in July last year.

Meanwhile, Khairy and his co-host, Shahril Hamdan, said the government should continue its discounts for the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) student loans.

This followed higher education minister Khaled Nordin saying the ministry planned to end the initiative in the 2024 budget.

Shahril said a discount scheme would incentivise graduates to pay their PTPTN loans.