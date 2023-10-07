The disgraced former Goldman Sachs banker will be grilled about his role in the 1MDB scandal.

SUNGAI SIPUT: Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng is expected to arrive in Malaysia tonight to assist authorities in the 1MDB investigation, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the government’s focus is on recovering assets linked to the case.

“We will hand over (Ng) to the authorities and enforcement agencies to conduct the investigation.

“If there are no obstacles, he will arrive today … late tonight,” he said at a press conference after launching the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat programme with the Orang Asli community in Pos Kuala Mu here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in New York for his involvement in embezzling billions of dollars from the 1MDB fund, would be handed over to Malaysia to face charges.

Saifuddin said Ng will be in Malaysia temporarily before returning to the US.

“He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, but has yet to serve his sentence.

“We have also not finished with the investigations. So, we informed the US, in this case the department of justice (DoJ), that according to our agreement, we can get him back when the trial is concluded there.

“The DoJ agreed to send him back so authorities in Malaysia can continue with their investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, touching on the case of Adlan Berhan, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Saifuddin said he would meet the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki on Monday to assist in completing the Interpol “Red Notice”.

In August, Azam said Adlan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, were required to appear before the MACC over corruption and misappropriation cases relating to the registration, recruitment and storage of foreign workers’ biometrics.

The immigration department said Adlan and Mansoor left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively, with no record of their return.